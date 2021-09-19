People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $210.63. 976,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,204. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $169.99 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

