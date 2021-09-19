PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.46. PaySign has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,584 shares of company stock worth $326,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PaySign by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.