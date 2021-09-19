Patron Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $4,797.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00130962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.