PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $101.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 416,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,954. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

