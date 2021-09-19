Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $38,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 98.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 302,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,634,000 after acquiring an additional 215,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.33. The company had a trading volume of 929,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

