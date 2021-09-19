Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $38,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 98.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 302,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,634,000 after acquiring an additional 215,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.33. The company had a trading volume of 929,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $265.34.
IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
