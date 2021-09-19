Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 49,421 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,761.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,421 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $876.63. 1,273,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $904.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $849.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

