Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 131,295 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131,295 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $32,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 70,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RS stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $144.08. 938,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,310. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.