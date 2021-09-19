Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 493,305 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $46,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,273,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,539. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

