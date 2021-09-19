Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.