Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 130,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $448,336,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $25.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,462.52. 4,614,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,445.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,340.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

