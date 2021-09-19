Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 383.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $70.41. 9,208,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

