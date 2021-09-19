Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.39 and its 200-day moving average is $371.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

