Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 56,414 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 248.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 2,899,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

