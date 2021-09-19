Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,628 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,664 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.38. 5,658,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,894. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

