PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,137 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,867. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

