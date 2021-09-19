Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 32.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.44.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

