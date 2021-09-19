Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,024.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 59,766 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,274.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACB stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 3,218,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.