Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.27. 10,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.75 and a beta of 0.60. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.