Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 92.2% in August

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,454,200 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 4,918,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,342,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,657,063. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

