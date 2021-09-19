Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 500,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,957. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.