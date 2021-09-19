Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Trading Down 2.1%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.46. Approximately 24,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 80,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -36.94.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

