OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading Up 4.6%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares were up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 2,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 940,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.14 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

