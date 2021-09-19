Onooks Market Cap Tops $4.30 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $161,487.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00174849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.03 or 0.07047403 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.90 or 0.99916778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00851987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

