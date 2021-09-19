OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $58.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

