Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research firms recently commented on OMER. WBB Securities boosted their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 790,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,739. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $998.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

