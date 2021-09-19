Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,625,369. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $258.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.03 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

