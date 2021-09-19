Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Down 2% This Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $477.92 million and $31.65 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00130732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

