Oasis Network Hits One Day Volume of $61.47 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $353.47 million and approximately $61.47 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

