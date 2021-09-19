Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $38.89 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,430 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

