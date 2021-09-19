O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $774.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

