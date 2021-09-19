O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

