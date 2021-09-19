O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

