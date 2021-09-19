O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI).

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.