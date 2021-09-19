O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG opened at $1,909.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,838.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,577.12. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

