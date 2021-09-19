O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,735. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $302.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.