O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,341 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 146.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.49 on Friday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

