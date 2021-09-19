NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $219.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $230.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,784 shares of company stock valued at $89,734,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,445,195,000 after acquiring an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.