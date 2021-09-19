NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Up 102.4% in August

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the August 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.6 days.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NUVSF stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.