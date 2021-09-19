Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

