Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post sales of $619.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.20 million and the lowest is $609.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nordson by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.84. The company had a trading volume of 511,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

