Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 406,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,807,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 140,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nomura by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 130.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE NMR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 249,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.