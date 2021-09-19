Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.50. 21,789,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,535,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

