Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 855.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

