Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD opened at $106.72 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.