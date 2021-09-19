Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 69.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 528,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMD opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

