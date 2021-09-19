Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ANGO opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $973.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

