Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,979,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,690,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $549.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.