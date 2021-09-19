Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.0% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 134,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 38,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $131,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $25.72 on Friday, reaching $3,462.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,445.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,340.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.