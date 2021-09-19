NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $35.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $18,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,432. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

