Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Tops $155.18 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $155.18 million and $7.04 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.91 or 0.07100302 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,204.48 or 0.99846972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00867781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

